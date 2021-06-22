Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available: A look at other top battle royale games to play

Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for public beta testing in India, and if you’ve not been able to access the game, don’t despair. There are plenty of battle royale games that you can choose from, with each game offering their own unique take on the fundamental concept.

We have compiled a list of some of the best battle royale games you can play on your smartphone today.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile brings a refined first person shooter( FPS) gaming experience and steps it up by including a battle royale mode. The title hosts a lot of content and modes that you can choose from while offering the same with one of the most polished gaming experiences you can get on a smartphone.

The game includes a full catalog of weapons that you can procure and offers in depth customisation. One of the things that I liked the most about the game is its ability to run on its highest settings with its peak level of graphics on a capable phone while also offering a great gaming experience on a mid-level device. While playing the game on an Oneplus 7T, I could run the title at max settings and the game ran buttery smooth. There were no lags whatsoever and the visual quality is mind-blowing.

Call of Duty: Mobile offers various refined multiplayer gaming modes in addition to a Battle Royale mode (Image source : Play Store) Call of Duty: Mobile offers various refined multiplayer gaming modes in addition to a Battle Royale mode (Image source : Play Store)

If we have to nitpick, there is only one thing we think that can be improved. That is with regards to the variety of maps in the battle royale mode. The game currently offers only one map in the Battle Royale mode, so that is one limitation the company can tackle in future updates. The game has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. The game is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is another battle royale game that you can consider. The game is developed by Vietnamese game developer 111dots Studio. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store respectively. I would recommend the game to anyone who uses an entry level or a mid range device or uses an old gen iPhone.

While playing the game on my OnePlus 7T, I noticed that the gameplay experience was acceptable but not mind blowing. The graphics were more animation-like than realistic, but not even close to what Fortnite offers. But to its credit the game is only 716 MB in size, much smaller than other titles on the market.

Garena Free Fire is one of the best Battle Royale titles that you can play if you have limited storage on your device ( Image source : Play Store) Garena Free Fire is one of the best Battle Royale titles that you can play if you have limited storage on your device ( Image source : Play Store)

Though there were no lags whatsoever, I found the character’s movements to be jittery. This is most likely due to the game mechanics. Garena Free Fire is one of the best battle royale titles that you can play if you have limited storage on your device, a typical problem with iPhones and most smartphones today.

Fortnite

Fortnite is easily the best battle royale game, that is currently not available on the Google Play Store, due to the ongoing dispute between Epic Games and Apple and Google over in-app purchase fees.

Still, the title by Epic games is highly popular too and includes a 100-player battle royale. The game has more elements than other titles on the list and allows you to build structures, procure weapons, and fight it out with your opponents. One of the defining traits of the game is its cross-platform play support. Fortnite allows users to play alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac and Windows PC gamers.

I found the graphics on Fortnite to be one of the best on any mobile game yet ( Image source : Epic Games) I found the graphics on Fortnite to be one of the best on any mobile game yet ( Image source : Epic Games)

I found the graphics to be one of the best I have experienced on any game yet. Though the visual style of the game is more cartoony and animated compared to something like COD and PUBG, I found it to be all the more immersive. One thing to note is that while playing the game at max settings, I found that the experience was not as smooth as COD: Mobile.

So if you wish to play the game on your smartphone at max settings, you will need to have a high end flagship device to maximise your gaming experience. If you own a smartphone with a mid range chip, you can reduce the graphics settings to get a better gaming experience at the cost of the visual quality.