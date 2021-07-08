Battlegrounds Mobile India announces first eSports tournament: BGMI Launch Party

Check out all you need to know about the Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party event. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India went live for all Indian users on the Android platform earlier this month. While iOS users are yet to get their hands on the game, Krafton has already gone ahead and launched the first eSports tournament for select Battlegrounds Mobile India players. The tournament, called the BGMI Launch Party will begin today, July 8.

BGMI Launch Party: Who is playing?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch party tournament will feature notable eSports players from across the country, who will be led by 18 squad captains. These captains were earlier selected by Krafton and will be bringing their own squads to the tournament. Here is a list of the 18 squad captains.

1. Dynamo

2. Kronten

3. Mortal

4. Ghatak

5. Shreeman Legend

6. Maxtern

7. Gaming Guru

8. Classified YT

9. Antaryami

10. Alpha Clasher

11. K18

12. Snax

13. Sangwan

14. Godnixon

15. Ronak

16. Jonathan

17. Bandookbaaz

18. Clash Universe

BGMI Launch Party: How to watch the event live

Krafton will be making the BGMI Launch Party tournament available for livestream on the Battlegrpunds Mobile India Facebook and YouTube channels. The event live stream will begin at 13:45 PM on July 8. You can also catch the stream live from the embedded link below.

Krafton had earlier revealed that the company will be bringing a number of native eSports tournaments to BGMI players in India once the game had launched. With the Launch Party tournament kicking off, expect more similar tournaments to follow.