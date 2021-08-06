Battlegrounds Mobile India announces 50M downloads rewards event: Check details

The issues that the patch fixes come with the new July update for Battlegrounds Mobile India that features the new Mission Ignition mode. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to hit the 50 million downloads milestone, so its developer Krafton has announced a rewards event. The game, which is basically a rebadged version of PUBG Mobile, was launched on July 2, and in just a few weeks, it has managed to grab the attention of millions of users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was first available as an open-to-all early access version and it was later made available to all the players from mid-June. Since then the download graph of the game has been increasing and now it will soon reach 50 million on Google Play Store.

As per the announcement made by Krafton, there will be three milestone events, including 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million downloads. Once the app reaches 48 million downloads, all the players will be able to claim three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap.

Once the app touches 49 million, players will be given three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, in form of rewards. And when it reaches 50 million downloads, the Battlegrounds Mobile India users will be rewarded with a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward. It should be noted that the Rewards will be made available in-game events section.

Krafton noted that the rewards will be automatically unlocked once each milestone is achieved. So, you will have to check in daily if you don’t want to miss the rewards. If you didn’t get time to check-in, then don’t worry as the 50M downloads reward will be available for one month for redemption. Additionally, all Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward as per the above set period.

The game is currently only available for those who are using Android users. The company is yet to release the iOS version of this battle royale game. But, it seems that iOS won’t really have to wait for a longer time. Krafton noted that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS.” This further suggests that Battlegrounds Mobile India might soon be released on iOS too, and iPhone users will also be able to claim the above-mentioned rewards.