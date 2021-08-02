Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version: Here’s what to expect

A month after the Android release for the game, Krafton has no official news for many iOS fans waiting for the title. (Express Photo)

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched officially for all Android devices a month ago, and yet, support for iOS devices has been a mystery so far. Krafton has still revealed no official date for the game coming to iOS. While players on Android could play an open-for-all early-access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India even before the launch date of July 2, even a beta release has not come to Apple devices yet. Krafton has been quite on the availability of any such early-access version for iOS.

What do gamers have to say?

Well-known game streamers like Ghatak, Kronten and Mortal have mentioned that iOS players may have to wait for a while before they get the chance to experience the battle royale game on the platform.

iOS walo ko thoda aur wait karna pad sakta he 😕 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) July 5, 2021

With weeks of delay behind us and an indefinite waiting period ahead, is this the time for iOS users to move to Android?

Probably not. The availability of a single app or game should not be the reason for users to switch to a new device and ecosystem. Moreover, Krafton has hinted that the game is eventually coming for iOS users, so when it does, your switch may end up feeling pointless. With the large user base that uses iOS devices in India, Krafton is unlikely to drop support for iOS completely, and the iOS official release should only be a matter of time.

The Android version of the game, although released sooner, has also been facing bugs during gameplay, leading to further patch updates to fix those bugs. Whenever the iOS version comes out, players can expect a fairly stable version of the title.

What can iOS users do right now?

Instead of switching to another phone, iPhone and iPad users can try their hand at other battle royale games available like Call of Duty: Mobile. If you must play Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can always go the emulator way on a PC and try the Android version of the game out over there.

Either way, waiting for the official iOS version of the game is a must-do for players right now. Stay tuned to know more details when the first official hint at an iOS release drops.