Battlefield 2042 delayed till November 2021 due to Covid complications

Battlefield 2042, one of this year’s most awaited shooting titles has been delayed due to COVID-19 related complications. Game developer Electronics Arts (EA) has mentioned in a press release that the release date for the game has been pushed to November, instead of its original October 22 date.

“Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson said in a press release.

“With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” he adds.

Battlefield 2042 isn’t the first to face a COVID-delay, instead being one of the many games and movies to get a postponed release. However, the good news here is that unlike some titles, Battlefield 2042 will still be releasing this year and not in 2022.

Meanwhile, EA has also stated that an Open Beta for Battlefield 2042 will be announced towards the end of September.

Battlefield 2042: What’s new

Set in the future, Battlefield 2042 will blend classic gameplay elements like its huge maps and battles with a do-it-your-way gameplay aspect with new challenges like natural disasters including tornadoes in-game. New gameplay modes also include an ‘All-Out War’ mode and a ‘Hazard Zone’ mode.

The game is also set to add a new Portal mode that will let players create custom games using assets from older games as well like Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 2: Bad Company and Battlefield 3. Battlefield 2042 will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows on launch