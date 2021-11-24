Battlefield 2042 announces two new updates to fix major gameplay issues

In a blog post, DICE has announced two major updates coming to Battlefield 2042 intended towards fixing the glaring issues with gameplay. The title, just released last week, is currently one of the worst-rated games on Steam and even received a day-one patch that barely solved anything.

Battlefield 2042 (BF2042) has now released a roadmap for its upcoming patches and quality of life improvements, starting with Update #2, releasing on 25 November. Following that, the game will receive a “substantial” third update sometime in early December, and even a fourth one before Christmas.

Performance and Server Stability issues

First and foremost, the team will be working on improving the overall performance and issues with server stability. Since launch day, players have been complaining about the game’s uneven hitmarkers, where the bullets weren’t registering properly.

“In very rare instances we’re seeing that our servers aren’t correctly registering hitmarkers. While hard to reproduce (thank you to everyone for sending in clips and screenshots), we’re actively working hard to identify what could be causing this issue, and to develop fixes,” it reads.

Other times, the game would just crash upon joining an official server. This issue is prevalent both on PC and Xbox systems, albeit in different ways.

On PC, BF2042 heavily relies on the CPU, leading to increased load and temperatures, and eventually a crash. The team is currently working on optimising the game for lower-end systems, resulting in consistent, high framerates. On the console side, players were experiencing system reboots upon joining a match, though it has now been fixed via a mandatory update.

Gunplay and Balance

DICE is also working on improving gunplay and balance in the game. Players on PC have been experiencing problems with aim behaviour, whereupon adjusting their DPI or mouse sensitivity does not save its settings. Update #3, scheduled for early December is targeted towards fixing this issue.

On the other hand, console players have been running into inconsistencies with aim assist. The developers are aware of this and will provide an update soon. The game will also be making changes to weapon spread, zoon accuracy, and reduced effectiveness of the NTW-50 against vehicles.

Thursday, 25 November will see the deployment of Update #2 which will make the following changes:

* Improved soldier revives – a glitch where players were unable to revive their teammates when laying right next to an object or wall.

* A “respawn protection system” that prevents damaged soldiers from being in a downed state for too long.

* Re-enabling the UAV-1 interaction in Battlefield Portal after making adjustments to it.

* Vehicle balancing for the LCAA Hovercraft and MD540 Nightbird.

* Reduced bullet dispersion on all weapons except for Shotguns.

Update #3, scheduled for early next month will see the biggest changes since launch. The game will be subject to improvements in UI, matchmaking, progression system, graphical rendering, maps, game modes, weapons and gadgets, bot AI, animations, and even add a scoreboard to keep track of kills. You can read the long list of patch notes here.

As it stands, there are no specific details on the fourth update. Battlefield 2042 is now available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam, Origin and Epic Games Store.