Monday, February 07, 2022
Batman: Arkham Collection for Nintendo Switch leaked by retailer

A French retailer has listed Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Collection on their website; set for an August 8, 2022 launch.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: February 7, 2022 2:15:48 pm
batman arkham collection nintendo switchBatman: Arkham Collection for Nintendo Switch leaked by retailer. (Image credit: Rocksteady)

A new listing from French retailer WTT indicates that a Nintendo Switch port for the Batman: Arkham Collection might be on its way. The trilogy is listed at €59.99 (about Rs 5,120) and currently holds a placeholder launch date of August 8, 2022.

As reported by VGC, the listing by WTT is holds some legitimacy, as the retailer had previously posted a Switch port for The Witcher 3 months before its official announcement. If true, this could be part of Nintendo’s currently unannounced 2022 Direct event.

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Collection was first released in 2018 on the Playstation, Xbox, and Windows PC, serving a grounded retelling of the Dark Knight’s mythos via three narratives – Asylum, City, and Knight. Players are tasked with stepping into the dirty underbelly of Gotham and related locations to fight against familiar foes ranging from The Joker, Penguin, Scarecrow, and more. The pack does not contain the 2013-released prequel, Arkham Origins, as it was developed by a different company – WB Games Montreal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Prior to this, only Arkham City received a Nintendo release, launching on the WiiU console on October 18, 2011. The Japanese company had also recently announced the Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection for a February 17, 2022 launch.

In other news, Rocksteady’s next chapter in the Arkhamverse – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reportedly gotten delayed into 2023, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with the development. The company never made an official statement, though reporter Jason Schreier claims that other video game projects from Warner Bros have been pushed back as well.

There is no mention of which specific titles have been delayed, though Warner Media’s CEO Jason Kilar tweeted out a list of projects to be releasing this year, which included the images of major games namely Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights, both of which were initially slated for a 2021 release.

