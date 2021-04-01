ASUS ROG announces ‘The Ultimate Boss Fight’ tournament for Valorant: Here’s how you can register

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced an online gaming tournament, The Ultimate Boss Fight. Valorant from Riot Games will be the only game at the event and it will be free to play in a 5v5 format. Registrations for the tournament have started already and will remain open till 8 PM on April 2.

A total of 64 teams can register for the tournament on a first come first serve basis. The ones who register do not need to be pro-gamers to enter the tournament. The Ultimate Boss Fight tournament will kick off on April 3 and will go on till April 8. The two best teams will be competing against each other in the playoff. The winner of the playoff will be going up against HydraFlick.

“We have always aimed to empower gaming enthusiasts and creators with the best personal experience when it comes to gaming. The Ultimate Boss Fight – an online tournament further adds to the thrill and provides another opportunity like ROG Showdown and ROG Master for the gaming community to collaborate and engage in meaningful experiences that will help them refine their skill further,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said.

HydraFlick will be playing on Asus’ recently launched ASUS ROG Strix Scar laptop. The total cash prize pool is Rs 1,75,000. The winner of the tournament will win a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. The winner of the playoff will get Rs 50,000 whereas the runner-up will get Rs 25,000.

There is also a twist in the final of the tournament as the losing team will have to give up their gaming alias for a week. This applies to social media accounts as well excluding their YouTube channel.

In order to register for the tournament, the teams will be required to fill in their team name, team hashtag, upload team logo (optional) and country (valid for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well). This will be followed by providing the name of the team captain along with phone number, email id, Valorant ID, Discord ID, and other information about all five players.