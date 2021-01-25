Asus ROG Showdown to include series of online tournaments starting January 29

Asus ROG has announced that the second leg of the ROG showdown tournament will feature a series of online tournaments organised by the company. The gaming tournament will be held online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“While it has been a difficult year for all of us, we at Asus India, have turned this around as an opportunity for our young gaming community to have more exciting and meaningful experiences through a series of gaming tournaments during the first edition of ROG Showdown,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The online tournament kicks off on January 29 as players compete in Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The registrations of the tournament have already begun and interested users can register on ROG Showdown official website.

The first of nine online tournaments will be ending on January 31. It will be followed by PUBG PC, Valorant, PUBG PC again, League of Legends (LOL) and four more back-to-back tournaments of LOL. For the other eight tournaments, registrations have not opened yet but will begin soon. The series of tournaments will come to a close on March 28, 2021.

The prize pool of the tournament is Rs 1,90,000. The winning teams will also be eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 50,000 in Valorant League. In the previous tournament held last year, winners got up to Rs 5,60,000 prize pool. The live stream of the tournament will be available on ROG India’s Facebook page.