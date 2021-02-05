Asus ROG Masters Asia Pacific Esports tournament to be held in March, April 2021

Asus will also be live streaming the quarter finals, semi finals and final matches on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. (Image Source: Asus ROG Masters)

Asus Republic of Gamers or ROG will be hosting its ROG Masters Asia Pacific Esports tournament from March to April 2021. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) tournament will be held online due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The tournament’s quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches will also be live-streamed on the Asus ROG Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Asus ROG Masters tournament will feature teams from 15 regions including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. The tournament will be played in three stages. These will be the country qualifiers, the country finals and the Asia Pacific finals.

During the country qualifiers, professional teams from across the region will be automatically placed in seeded positions in the country finals. This will allow non-professional, enthusiast teams a larger opportunity to play against pro teams in the country finals.

India Qualifier matches and finals

Country qualifier matches in India will start in the second week of April 2021 on April 8. The India country final will be held on April 10. The finals will also be live-streamed on Asus ROG’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Country final champions will move on further to compete against winning teams from other the Asia Pacific regions mentioned above. These will also be live-streamed between April 22 and April 25.

Prizes

For the country finals that will be held on April 10 in India, Asus ROG will be offering a prize of $800 for the first place, $400 for the second place and $200 for the third place.

Subsequently, the Asus ROG Masters Asia Pacific Championship winners will get a grand prize of $10,000 for first place. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific runner up team will win a prize of $3,500 and the third-place team will win a prize of $1,500.