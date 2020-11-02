Asus Battle of Gods season 2 Call of Duty: Mobile tournament to kick off from Nov 6

The tournament will follow a 5v5 format with games being played in Domination, Deathmatch, and Search and Destroy modes. (Image: Asus)

Asus India will kick off its Battle of Gods season 2 eSports tournament on November 6, with the registrations closing off on November 4 at 1 PM IST. During the competition, the players will go head-to-head in a 5v5 format of Call of Duty: Mobile. The tournament will last for 12 weeks and has a prize pool of Rs 7,00,000. The eSports tournament is only open to ROG Phone users.

The tournament will follow a 5v5 format with games being played in Domination, Deathmatch, and Search and Destroy modes. All the matches will be set as per bracket, with the weekly finals to be live streamed on the Asus India YouTube channel.

The company claims that its Battle of Gods tournament is an effort to provide exclusive community engagement and social interaction to ROG Phone users during the fight against Covid-19.

The winners of the final clash will be announced at the end of every week. With the prizes of Rs 25,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for the runners up, Rs 5,000 for the third-best and Rs 5,000 for the fourth-best. At the end of the 12 week time, the total prizes given away will be of Rs 50,000. The finale will have a prize pool of Rs 6,50,000 at the end. The company is yet to announce the division brackets for the same.

Also Read: Asus ROG Phone 3 review: A gaming smartphone more powerful than your computer

“The response from the ROG Phone community to the ‘Battle of Gods’ season 1 was tremendous. We are very excited to launch our highly-anticipated community tournament on Call of Duty: Mobile. Smartphone gaming is the perfect platform to engage, connect and abide to the social distancing norms. ROG Phone Users Community members get this exclusive benefit to come together to demonstrate their gaming skills, experience competitive e-sports and win big cash rewards.” said Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, at ASUS India.

