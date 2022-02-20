Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a free trial this week

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend event for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, letting you try out the sprawling Viking adventure game. The news comes as part of their planned roadmap for the month of March, which is set to expand on some Ragnarok based lore.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has three key events planned for now. Set to release on February 21, the 1.5 game update is presumed to iron out small glitches, optimisation issues, and tweak the balance settings in-game. The developers have not clearly detailed what the patch consists of. Following that, on February 24, the game will be made available to play for free for 4 days, regardless of what platform you are on.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATS — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2022

Players on PC will have to access it by either visiting UPlay or the Epic Games Store, as the title has still not launched on Steam. The offer runs out on February 28, 2022, after which, players can choose to buy the game to complete the story. All saves and progression will be carried over to the full purchase.

March 10, 2022, will bear witness to the ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’ game expansion. The meaty DLC (downloadable content) weighs in at around 40 hours of gameplay, taking you on a ride through iconic locations from Norse mythology. As Odin, the god of battle and wisdom, players will be equipped with otherworldly powers, such as the ability to absorb skills from slain enemies, shapeshifting into a raven, and can even transform their skin into magma for protection.

In its Q3 2022 call to investors, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been the most profitable release in the franchise to date. According to CEO Yves Guillemot, revenue for the game crossed the $1 billion mark as of December 2021 – which explains why the studio would continue releasing regular updates and expansions for the same.