Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2022. Switch users will soon be able to experience what many consider some of the best stories within the franchise, through Assassin’s Creed 2, AC: Brotherhood, and AC: Revelations.

Ubisoft is selling the entire package for $39.99 (about Rs 3000) and covers all the single-player downloadable content (DLCs); multiplayer modes do not return. In addition to gameplay, you get two animated short films that offer an in-depth look into the assassin, Ezio’s past. They are titled ‘Assassin’s Creed Lineage’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Embers’ respectively.

The Switch version will be available in both digital and physical versions, with Assassin’s Creed 2 available on the cartridge and the other two games as 35GB download codes. Players on the handheld device will be treated to standard features such as HD Rumble, Touchscreen Interface, and Optimised HUD (heads-up display).

Published by Ubisoft, The Ezio Collection was originally released on the PlayStation4 and Xbox One in 2016, to appeal to a newer generation. The remastered bundle followed the tale of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, an Italian master assassin who waged war against the villainous Templar Order. The series set a distinct benchmark for any stealth games to come in the later years, including eavesdropping, camouflage, and even it added a recurring day and night cycle.

Recently, Ubisoft had also launched a crossover event between their latest Assassin’s Creed titles – Odyssey and Valhalla. The expansion pack introduced two new stories where their respective protagonists would come face-to-face with each other. The addition is available for free download on your respective systems.