Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be announced soon: Here’s what we know so far

Ubisoft’s upcoming game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will be called Mirage, and gaming studio made the title official recently. We’ve also seen a lot of leaks about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage game. Previously, a Twitter user named Rebs Gaming posted on Twitter suggesting that the upcoming game will be different from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins and Valhalla. The leak indicated that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will drop RPG elements from the title and will be similar to Unity and previous games.

Now, the same tipster has shared more information and suggests that the game will be set in the city of Baghdad with events taking place sometime between 870 BC and 860 BC. While previous leaks reported that the map might span across several cities, the new information says Baghdad will be the only city in the game, and that it will be divided into several zones each with its own boss.

Additional Assassins Creed Mirage information has been shared by j0nathan (YouTube).

-Baghdad is the only city

-Throwing knives and roof hiding spots

-A lot of NPCs in the streets

-A lot of parkour

-Some slow motion assassinations#AssassinsCreedMirage pic.twitter.com/gkUv1QF1lx — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 2, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage might be centred around Basim, a character you might be unfamiliar with if you are yet to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and will let players explore his younger days as a thief in the medieval city. Mirage will also mark a return to the game’s basics, focusing on stealth with some mechanics such as hiding places on rooftops, knife throwing, eagle vision, and drone bird making a comeback.

But with the removal of RPG elements, the story may be linear with no dialogue and gender choices and we might also see the removal of the level system. Also, similar to Assassin’s Unity, Ubisoft is speculated to place a lot of NPCs on the streets and introduce some new parkour interactions like lanterns that might help turn around the corner and poles helping to reach distant buildings.

The leak also suggests that some assassinations like aerial assassinations will have a slow-motion animation. Allegedly, Assassin’s Creed Mirage might show ‘visions of Loki’ and explain how he manifested into Basim’s body and eventually took control. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to come out sometime in the Spring of 2023. We expect Ubisoft to share more information about the game during the company’s September 10 Forward September event.