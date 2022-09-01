scorecardresearch
Assassin’s Creed ‘Mirage’ leaks: Everything we know so far

The next Assassin's Creed game is set to be based in Baghdad between 860 and 870 and could center around Basim, a returning character from the series.

Here's everything we know about the next Assassin's Creed game so far.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of the most popular ones, albeit one that has been receiving flak from its core fanbase over the last few titles in the series, which fans have complained about for taking their RPG (Role Playing Game) elements too seriously. With Valhalla, the last game in the series, the plot doesn’t even feel like an Assassin’s Creed game’s plot anymore. That could change with the next title in the series, reportedly to be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Leaks around the new game have quickly started surfacing on the web in the past few days, including an image that seemingly points at a DLC in the making. Reports have suggested that the new title will feature elements that will bring the game back to its core foundations. Several RPG elements have reportedly also been removed from the game mechanics.

The game is, as per leaks, set to be released in Spring 2023, which is between April and June next year. The title is expected to be set in Baghdad between 860 and 870, and could see players taking the role of Basim, a returning character from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The plot is reportedly set to follow Basim in his youth, beginning as a thief and eventually joining the ‘Hidden Ones’.

Gameplay is expected to feature no more dialogue choices, something that was a big element in recent titles, and there will also be no gender choice, as was seen with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey. The gameplay is also “less raw” and has new animations. The classic ‘Eagle Vision’ ability is back, but it will reportedly be clubbed with the newer ‘drone bird’ mechanic seen in recent games.

Ubisoft is also expected to reveal more details on the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise on September 10 during the Ubisoft Forward event.

