Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes official: Here’s what to expect

After numerous leaks around Ubisoft’s next addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise started surfacing in the last few days, the game developer took to Twitter to make the game official. Ubisoft’s next title will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and while other details around the game have not been revealed yet, we still have a fair idea of what to expect.

The game is, as per leaks, set in Baghdad and will follow the life of Basim, a returning character from the last game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We are expected to see gameplay that will involve less RPG (Role Playing Game) elements and more of Assassin’s Creed’s basics.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

This includes no options to change gender, no dialogue selection and if the leaked images are to be believed, a return to more traditional Assassin outfits. New animations are reportedly in the game and the classic Eagle Vision ability that helps players triangulate on their targets and strategise accordingly is set to make a return, alongside the drone bird abilities of the newer games.

The level system is also apparently scrapped from the game, and we will likely see only limited elements being upgradeable, like the character’s weapons. The game is also set to launch in Spring 2023, which is between April and June next year.

Note that these leaks cannot be confirmed completely and we suggest you take the information above with a grain of salt. Ubisoft is set to reveal more details around Assassin’s Creed Mirage during its Ubisoft Forward event on September 10 next week and we should know more details about the title then.