scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All you need to know

Ubisoft recently released a cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage and confirmed that a Netflix exclusive game is also under works.

Assassins Creed Netflix, Assassin's Creed MirageUbisoft recently released a cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage. (Image Source: Ubisoft)

Last week, Ubisoft officially confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an upcoming instalment in the franchise. Now, the company gave us a glimpse of what Assassin’s Creed Mirage might look like.

Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer suggesting that the game will take place 20 years before the events of Valhalla. Set in Baghdad, it follows the story of Basim Ibn Ish’aq, who joined the league of the ‘Hidden Ones’.

It looks like the latest instalment will bring back several key Assassin’s Creed gameplay elements like parkour, stealth and assassinations. It will also mark the return of the drone view, curved blades, and hidden blade with the story speculated to offer a narrative-bound experience.

Some leaks suggest that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will drop levelling system along with numerous RPG elements. Previous leaks also suggested that Mirage will have no options to change gender, no dialogue selection and will include traditional Assassin outfits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Also, Eagle vision and rooftop hiding spots might make their way back into the game. The game will also reportedly give us an insight into how Loki consumes and takes over Basim and make players understand how Basim turned from a pickpocket on the streets of Baghdad to a skilled assassin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to be released sometime in Spring next year and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Those who pre-order the game will also get a chance to play a DLC quest called Forty Thieves which might take inspiration from the famous Arabic folktale ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’.

Advertisement
Also Read |Ubisoft set to announce several new Assassin’s Creed games

Assassin’s Creed for Netflix

Recently, Ubisoft confirmed that an Assassin’s Creed-based game is coming to mobile along with two other exclusive Netflix titles. It looks like one of the two games coming to Netflix is a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a puzzle adventure game set during World War I. The other game is a ‘hack and slash adventure’ called Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

The studio confirms that both titles will be playable on the Netflix mobile app. Also, they won’t have any ads or microtransactions. While Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot will be available sometime in 2023, the Assassin’s Creed mobile game is reportedly ‘in the works’. As of now, Ubisoft hasn’t shared more details about the upcoming mobile Netflix-exclusive Assassin’s Creed game.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:37:27 am
Next Story

Stock Market Today: Sensex rises over 250 points in early deals to reclaim 60,000-mark

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking
US Open champion

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar in Riyadh

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement