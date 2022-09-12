Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All you need to know

Last week, Ubisoft officially confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an upcoming instalment in the franchise. Now, the company gave us a glimpse of what Assassin’s Creed Mirage might look like.

Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer suggesting that the game will take place 20 years before the events of Valhalla. Set in Baghdad, it follows the story of Basim Ibn Ish’aq, who joined the league of the ‘Hidden Ones’.

It looks like the latest instalment will bring back several key Assassin’s Creed gameplay elements like parkour, stealth and assassinations. It will also mark the return of the drone view, curved blades, and hidden blade with the story speculated to offer a narrative-bound experience.

Some leaks suggest that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will drop levelling system along with numerous RPG elements. Previous leaks also suggested that Mirage will have no options to change gender, no dialogue selection and will include traditional Assassin outfits.

Also, Eagle vision and rooftop hiding spots might make their way back into the game. The game will also reportedly give us an insight into how Loki consumes and takes over Basim and make players understand how Basim turned from a pickpocket on the streets of Baghdad to a skilled assassin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled to be released sometime in Spring next year and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Those who pre-order the game will also get a chance to play a DLC quest called Forty Thieves which might take inspiration from the famous Arabic folktale ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’.

Assassin’s Creed for Netflix

Recently, Ubisoft confirmed that an Assassin’s Creed-based game is coming to mobile along with two other exclusive Netflix titles. It looks like one of the two games coming to Netflix is a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a puzzle adventure game set during World War I. The other game is a ‘hack and slash adventure’ called Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

The studio confirms that both titles will be playable on the Netflix mobile app. Also, they won’t have any ads or microtransactions. While Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot will be available sometime in 2023, the Assassin’s Creed mobile game is reportedly ‘in the works’. As of now, Ubisoft hasn’t shared more details about the upcoming mobile Netflix-exclusive Assassin’s Creed game.