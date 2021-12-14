Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories expansion pack (DLC) launched

Ubisoft has announced a new crossover event for their latest Assassin’s Creed titles – Odyssey and Valhalla. The expansion pack launches today and introduces two new stories, where the protagonists of both games come face-to-face with each other. Owners of the game(s) will be able to download the missions for free on all major platforms.

Logging into Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will download a new mission update titled “Those Who Are Treasured.” To play this mission, players must have completed Chapter 1 and reached the ancient Greek state of Megaris. If by that point you are invested in the story and want to avoid spoilers, it is recommended that you finish the three main story arcs – Family, Cult of Kosmos, and Mythology before heading into the crossover mission.

The story is set sometime after the events of Odyssey, where Kassandra has resorted to a peaceful living. The break soon comes to a halt when some old friends come forth with a quest to recover an ancient relic. This sets our hero on a journey to the Isle of Skye, where we clash against the Viking Eivor in hand to hand combat.

Titled, “A Fated Encounter,” the crossover mission in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is based around the events following their battle. To unlock this story, players must have reached Settlement Level 4 and completed the main quest “A Wise Friend.”

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is notorious for tossing in easter eggs that somehow connect their respective stories. However, this would be the first time Ubisoft has created a cross-game project where the characters directly end up interacting with each other.

“When we look at all the Assassin’s Creed content released, they are all connected by characters, lore, locations, and moments in history. Even after the games are released there are stories to tell, questions to be answered,” said Clémence Nogrix, Associate Creative Director at Ubisoft Quebec.

“We started with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and seeing as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the most recently released game, it was an opportunity to bridge both of them and answer the question ‘What happens when two Assassin’s Creed protagonists meet?’”