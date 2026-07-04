Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date: Global launch timings, pre-load schedule

Ubisoft has confirmed global launch timings, regional release schedules, and pre-load dates for the remastered pirate adventure across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and cloud platforms. (Image: Assassins creed)

Ubisoft is bringing one of the most celebrated entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise back with a modern makeover. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a complete remaster of the 2013 pirate adventure, is set to launch this week across PC and current-generation consoles. Ahead of release, Ubisoft has revealed the official launch schedule for every major region, along with pre-load timings for each platform.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game goes live.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced officially launches on July 9, 2026.

Console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will generally be able to access the game at 12 am local time in their respective regions. PC and cloud gaming release times, however, follow a staggered global rollout.