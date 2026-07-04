Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date: Global launch timings, pre-load schedule

2 min readJul 4, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Ubisoft is bringing one of the most celebrated entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise back with a modern makeover. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a complete remaster of the 2013 pirate adventure, is set to launch this week across PC and current-generation consoles. Ahead of release, Ubisoft has revealed the official launch schedule for every major region, along with pre-load timings for each platform.
Here’s everything you need to know before the game goes live.
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced officially launches on July 9, 2026.
Console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will generally be able to access the game at 12 am local time in their respective regions. PC and cloud gaming release times, however, follow a staggered global rollout.
Global release timings
Americas
- Los Angeles (PDT): PC – July 9, 7 am | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- Mexico City (CST): PC – July 9, 8 am | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- New York (EDT): PC – July 9, 10 am | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- Montreal (EDT): PC – July 9, 10 am | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- São Paulo (BRT): PC – July 9, 11 am | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
Europe and Middle East
- London (BST): PC – July 9, 3 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 pm
- Paris (CEST): PC – July 9, 4 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 pm
- Warsaw (CEST): PC – July 9, 4 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 pm
- Johannesburg (SAST): PC – July 9, 4 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 pm
- Abu Dhabi (GST): PC – July 9, 6 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 pm
Asia-Pacific
- Shanghai (CST): PC – July 9, 10 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- Seoul (KST): PC – July 9, 11 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- Tokyo (JST): PC – July 9, 11 pm | Consoles – July 9, 12 am
- Sydney (AEST): PC – July 10, 12 am | Consoles – July 10, 12 am
The same players can already prepare for launch by downloading the game in advance.
Story continues below this ad
- Xbox Series X|S: Pre-load has been available since June 22 at 2 pm UTC.
- PlayStation 5: Pre-load begins on July 7 at 12 am IST.
- PC: Pre-load opens on July 7 at 2 PM UTC.
Downloading the game ahead of release will allow players to jump in immediately once it unlocks. The schedule applies to cloud gaming services GeForce Now and Blacknut.