Asphalt 9: Legends winter update brings 60 FPS gameplay support to iPhone XS, XS Max

Gameloft has released a new update for its Asphalt 9: Legends game for the Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. With the game’s second update, dubbed Winter update Gameloft adds support for gameplay at 60 frames per second (FPS) along with a number of other new features.

Advertising

Other features include new winter themes, races and cars for the new season. The update adds five new cars, namely Bugatti Chiron, SIN R1 550, Genty Akylone, Maserati Alfieri and McLaren 570s Cabrio. Bugatti Chiron has been made available in a special event putting one of the world’s fastest production cars in the hands of players to drive.

The SIN R1 550 is already available and can be unlocked by players inside of the game. Whereas, the Genty Akylone, Maserati Alfieri and McLaren 570s Cabrio will be made available soon.

The new Slipstream mode allows players to use their opponents’ speed to gain an advantage, which in car terms is called tailgating. With the help of this new mode, players will be able to tail other cars and charge your Nitro bar.

Advertising

It also introduces new experimental multiplayer rules including no knockdowns, no rating point drops and a few more that according to the company will make the game more competitive and fun to play.

The game has also added new career seasons, advent calendar prizes and a new balancing structure for existing cars to align them with their actual rankings. Users can download the game from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.