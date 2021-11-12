PUBG: New State crosses 1 million downloads: Everything to know about the game

Krafton’s latest entry into their battle-royale mobile game franchise, PUBG: New State, opened up to a mammoth debut. It crossed one million downloads at launch which took place yesterday. The title, set in the futuristic year of 2051 features a new map, new vehicles and weapons, a refined battle pass system, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about PUBG: New State.

PUBG: New State – About the game and what’s new?

PUBG: New State follows the same rules as every major battle-royale game. 100 players are deployed onto a remote island to collect weapons and supplies, as they fight amongst each other to survive and remain the last man standing. What’s different, however, is the setting.

Players will be transported to the futuristic year of 2051 to compete on an 8×8 remote island named ‘TROI’. The new map features some modernised architecture and environment that seems to have been inspired by ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’. With such a huge time skip, weapons and other forms of equipment are also bound to be updated.

The game will include remote control drones, ballistic shields, neon sights, and a “combat balancing ability” that will add a fresh dynamic to your gameplay. Weapons will also feature a bullet meter, indicating the number of shots left in your magazine in better visual representation.

Transport-wise, PUBG: New State will introduce futuristic sports cars, motorcycles, dune buggies, speedboats, and hang gliders. Pre-registered users also get a free ‘Takion TR1’ vehicle skin as a reward, when they log in for the first time. From a visual standpoint, the game features refined graphics and a new on-screen (HUD) element that keeps track of your kill assists. Players can also store their weapons and loot items in their vehicle trunks as they go hunting for more.

PUBG: New State – Survivor Pass system

Much like its “predecessor”, New State will be introducing a battle pass system as well. Dubbed the ‘Survivor Pass’, the paid feature grants players with new skins and rewards upon hitting an XP milestone and advancing through the ranks. Every week, the game will be adding three story missions, which upon completion will significantly increase your SP.

The Survivor Pass Vol 1 comes in two variants – Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus, priced at 1500 NC and 3800 NC respectively. For reference, spending Rs 89 INR gives you 300 NC (in-game currency). So, in order to purchase the battle pass, one will have to spend Rs 449 or Rs 1099 on their respective app stores.

It all begins tomorrow! Check out our final rendition of the D-Day series as we introduce the game’s Survivor Pass system.#pubgnewstate #dday #launchday pic.twitter.com/kxvF4lsdtB — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

PUBG: New State – Launch day issues

New State’s release did not go as smoothly as Krafton had initially planned. The day began with server-side issues, which led to the game launch being postponed by two hours. Following that, several users on social media claimed that New State has been either soft or hard bricking their Android devices upon login. More specifically, phones running on Android 12.

As of now, Krafton has not commented on the root cause. However, since then, they’ve been at work, releasing new updates to fix the glaring issues with login, compatibility, and the in-game inventory system. During maintenance, Krafton also discovered that some users might have difficulty logging in with their Facebook IDs.

A few hours ago, Krafton released an optional update for Android devices, that’s aimed towards fixing the login and crash issues. The update details point towards an issue with the default Graphics API settings, where devices that did not support Vulkan would crash. In the update, the settings were then changed to OpenGL ES. You can read more on that here. As for whether this is linked to phones bricking, only time will tell.

Quite recently, Krafton had also revealed a new Asia-specific game – ‘PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version’, that will have its own esports medal event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. They also announced that Indian players, who had been playing Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be able to qualify for the grand tournament.

PUBG: New State is currently available to play on Android and iOS devices.