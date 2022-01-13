scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Armored Core 6 screenshots leaked, Elden Ring creator involved

A ResetEra leak has revealed details and screenshots about an unannounced Armored Core game, which is being spearheaded by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

January 13, 2022 4:27:51 pm
Armored Core 6 screenshots leaked, Elden Ring creator involved.

A set of leaked screenshots on ResetEra point towards an unannounced Armored Core game. The description details a sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is also responsible for the Dark Souls franchise and the upcoming Elden Ring game.

The information comes courtesy of user Red Liquorice, who posted a synopsis and a series of watermarked screenshots from the game. Turns out, developer FromSoftware was handing out consumer surveys for the new instalment, which also seemed to contain two 30-second clips of gameplay.

“I’ve just finished doing a consumer survey about a new Armoured Core game with description, screenshots, and two 30 second-ish videos of gameplay – the first a boss fight and the second more in-world gameplay, a snow area,” he said.

Despite being a series based around mecha robots, Armored Core 6 seems to be incorporating elements of politics, cult activity, and corporations. The plot mainly revolves around an unknown substance called Melange, which could drastically advance human society. Similar to the epic Dune (book/movie), groups then battle for control over the substance.

According to the description, the game features a “massive three-dimensional map” and an array of challenging enemies with replayability value. The mechas will be equipped with guns, as well as melee combat weapons such as shields and blades. Upgrades are also included with options that sway between close and long-range combat styles.

The screenshots, themselves, have been heavily edited to remove watermarks with a unique ID. “I did screenshot them too, but they’re ID watermarked so weary about posting them. The video was streaming and watermarked, so couldn’t save that even if I wanted to,” said Red Liquorice.

The images highlight some of the dystopian world aspects, armoured vehicles, and boss fights that seem to be heavily inspired by Soulslike games. Miyazaki’s involvement could also indicate a change in direction from the game’s standard shooter gameplay since Armored Core V, which was released in 2012. As for whether how much of this is true, only time will tell.

A few months back, FromSoftware had released a spec sheet containing console and Windows PC compatibility details for Elden Ring, each offering different settings and overall performance. The game is scheduled to release on February 25 on the current and next-gen consoles and Steam.

