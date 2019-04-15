Apple spending ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ for Arcade gaming service: Report

Apple is reportedly spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” for its upcoming video games subscriptions service called Apple Arcade, according to an exclusive report by Financial Times which quotes unidentified people familiar with the deals. Apple had announced the Arcade gaming subscription service along with its Apple TV+ and Apple News+ services at a special event back in March.

Based on what Apple has revealed, all games in the Arcade subscription, which will be added as a dedicated tab on App Store, will be exclusive to the service and the company is itself working with the gaming studios and developers to create these titles.

According to the Financial Times report, Apple will spend several million dollars on the 100 or more video games and the total budget could stand at $500 million. It also looks like the company will offer developers some extra incentive for exclusivity on the iOS platform.

While developers will be able release the same game on computers or other gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch or Sony PlayStation a few months after launch, Apple will offer the ‘extra incentive’ when players withhold release of the game from Google’s Android or Microsoft’s Xbox game pass, notes the report.

It looks like Apple wants to keep the games limited to its iOS platforms, and even if the games were released to others, it wants to keep rivals Google and Microsoft out of the loop for these games.

Appel has refused to comment on the report. The company is yet to reveal the price for the monthly Arcade gaming service, which is expected roll out in the fall of 2019. The gaming service will work on iOS and macOS as well, and users will be able to play the game on the iPhone and iPad and then pickup on their MacBook and vice-versa.

Unlike Google’s subscription-based online streaming service for games, Apple is going for a different approach. All games on Apple Arcade are handpicked by the company and the option to play and access these will be limited to the company’s devices. Users will be able to play these games in the offline mode as well.

Apple Arcade will roll out in more than 150 countries later this year. It is expected that India will get this as well, when the subscription starts rolling out.