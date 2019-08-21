Apple Arcade video game subscription service might cost $4.99 per month: Report

Apple Arcade, a video game subscription service, will likely cost $4.99 per month (Rs 375). If the pricing turns out to be correct, Apple Arcade would be the cheapest subscription service offered by the company. Just for the comparison sake, both Apple Music and Apple News Plus cost $9.99 (Rs 714) a month in the US.

Advertising

9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo first spotted the leaked price of Apple Arcade in an Apple Store API. It will likely cost $4.99 a month (Rs 375) and will launch in fall. This could be an introductory price, though Apple is yet to confirm the official pricing of its video subscription service. Hopefully, we will know more about Apple Arcade at the annual iPhone event, which is expected to take place on September 10.

The Cupertino company first announced Apple Arcade, alongside Apple TV+ and Apple News+ at an event in March this year. The service will allow gamers to access a library of over 100 games for a monthly fee and then play those games across iOS, Mac and Apple TV. Apple has said that Apple Arcade customers will get a one-month free trial. The service will also support traditional controller support, such as those used with the PS4 and Xbox One.

Apple has taken a different approach with its video game subscription service. The company has signed exclusive deals with veteran game designers including Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright and many more. The big advantage with Apple Arcade is that every game available through the service can be downloaded for offline play. Those who own multiple Apple devices, be it the iPhone or Apple TV, can start a game on one system and then jump into another system and complete the game.

Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple is betting on subscription-based services to grow its business. In the third quarter, Apple’s services business grew 13 per cent. Sevices now represent more than one-fifth of Apple’s revenue. Apple plans to roll out Apple Aracade for gaming and Apple TV+ video subscription services later this year.