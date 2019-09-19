Apple Arcade launched: Release date, price in India, games and everything you need to know

Apple is making a deeper move into the gaming market with a new video-game subscription service. Arcade, the company’s first-ever premium game service, has gone live in over 150 countries.

The on-demand subscription video-game service will give users access to over 100 new and exclusive games and they will be playable on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. The service was officially launched in March.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple Arcade, including release date, price, games and more.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a premium video game subscription service for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. The company says the service will give access to over 100 games – handpicked and some cases part-funded by Apple. The list of developers Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright and more.

What will the service be available?

The video game subscription service will be made available on September 19 in over 150 countries, including India. To access the service, you need the iPhone running on iOS 13, which has also gone live. Afterwards, the service will be available on iPadOS and tvOS on September 30, and in October, on Mac.

How much will it cost?

The service is available for Rs 99 a month, starting on September 19. Apple will offer a one-month free trial.

Will Apple Arcade have ads?

No. Apple Arcade is an ad-free service. The games will be free from ads and microtransactions.

How do I access Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade will appear as a new tab in the App Store, and will run on every Apple device including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac. You can sign up for Apple Arcade and start playing games.

What Apple Arcade games will be available on day 1?

Over 100 games will come to Apple Arcade in 2019, but not all games have been released. Some games are expected to launch soon.

Here is a list of confirmed titles.

1.) Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm by Cornfox

2.) Towaga: Among Shadows by Noodlecake

3.) Mosaic by Raw Fury

4.) Overland by Finji

5.) Manifold Garden by William Chyr

6.) Lifeslide by Block Zero

7.) Where Cards Fall by Snowman

8.) WHAT THE GOLF by Fun Plus

9.) ChuChu Rocket! Universe” by SEGA

10.) Cat Quest II by Gentlebros

11.) The Enchanted World by Noodlecake

12.) Hot Lava by Klei Entertainment

13.) EarthNight by Cleaversoft

14.) Skate City by Snowman

15.) Jenny LeClue – Detectivu by Mografi

16.) LEGO Brawls by Lego

17.) Sayonara: Wild Hearts by Annapurna

18.)Pac-Man Party Royale by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

19.) Frogger in Toy Town by Konami

20.) Shinsekai: Into the Depths by Capcom

21.) Cricket Through the Ages by Devolver

22.) ShockRods by Stainless Games2

23.)Redout: Space Assault by 34BigThings

24.) Super Impossible Road by Rogue Games Inc.

Can I use game controllers with Apple Arcade games?

Yes. Apple has provided support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers. MiFi controllers for iOS will also be supported. Most Apple Arcade launch titles will support Xbox One and PS4 controllers over Bluetooth.

Will Apple Arcade support family sharing?

Yes. A single Apple Arcade subscription allows access for up to “six family members.” Subscribers will need to set up a Family Sharing account to be able to share their Apple Arcade games.