Apple Arcade is a new paid gaming subscription service: Here’s what it will offer

Apple Arcade, a paid game subscription service for mobile, desktop and on Apple TV, was officially showcased by the company at its big services announcement event, which took place in Cupertino, California. Apple Arcade will offer original and exclusive games via the App Store for a monthly charge.

It is not similar to other cloud-based gaming services or like the recently announced Google Stadia games streaming service. In fact with Apple Arcade, all games are handpicked by the company and the option to play and access these will be limited to the company’s devices. We answer all questions around the Apple Arcade service.

Apple Arcade: What will this service offer to consumers?

The idea with Apple Arcade is to offer a subscription service for games, and it will be a part of the App Store. The Apple Arcade tab will be there on iOS, macOS and tvOS in the App Store itself. Original paid games will be available to users via a paid subscription model.

So, instead of a user having to purchase individual games on iOS or macOS, the Arcade service will give them access to a variety of paid games. Apple says these games will be originals, exclusive to its Arcade service.

Apple Arcade: What game developers are on board for this partnership?

Apple is partnering with acclaimed indie developers, major studios for this. Well known game creators like Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong and Will Wright are partnering for this service.

Sakaguchi is the creator of the Final Fantasy series and his studio Mistwalker will be creating a game called “Fantasian” for Apple’s paid game service. Wright is best known for his creation of the ‘Sims’ and ‘Sim City’, though the name of his Apple Arcade game has not been revealed. Ken Wong was the lead designer for the hit game Monumental valley.

Apple also said that game subscription service will feature over 100 new and exclusive games. Studios on board are Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and more.

Apple has not only handpicked these games, the company will contribute to the development costs and work closely with creators to bring the games to life.

Apple Arcade: How much will this service cost? Will it come to India

Apple Arcade will launch in fall 2019. Apple says it is bring the service to more than 150 countries so it is expected that India will get this as well, when it starts rolling out. The price for Apple’s gaming subscription service has not been announced for now.

Apple Arcade: Will it work on other platforms?

The company is restricting Apple Arcade to just iOS, macOS and tvOS platforms for now. The idea from Apple is to create a service, which offers exclusive gaming titles, not available on other mobile platforms or subscription services.

Apple Arcade: So what exactly is the advantage with this service?

For users, the benefit here will be that they will pay a monthly fee and get access to all the games, which are a part of this, rather than having to purchase a game individual, which can be very expensive. There will access to the full experience, including all game features, content and future updates.

There will be no additional purchases needed inside the game, which is something offered by many popular games right now. Exactly what this will mean for revenues for some of the game developers is unclear.

Some of the games will offer support for game controllers. More importantly, a user will be able to play any game part of this service in the offline mode as well. This will free users from data restrictions when playing a game on Apple Arcade.

Apple says with the Arcade service, a user will be able to pick up where they left off in a game, even if they switch devices, from say iPhone to the Mac.

The company is promising they will add new games to the service on a regular basis. Apple also stressed that there will be no ads, ad tracking or additional purchase with Arcade and they will respect user privacy with its gaming service.

