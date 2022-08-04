Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon

If you enjoy playing games and happen to own a Apple device, you must have heard about the Apple Arcade. Launched in September of 2019, the premium gaming subscription service is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple TV. With over 200 games in its catalogue, the service offers both exclusive and original titles. While all games are available on the App Store, Apple Arcade subscription allows people to skip those pesky ads.

Apple recently announced it will be adding four new games to Arcade in the coming days. Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming games sorted by release date.

1. Amazing Bomberman

Developed by Konami, the same studio that introduced us to games like Silent Hill and Metal Gear series, Amazing Bomberman is based on the 1997 classic Bomberman, but with a musical twist. While it retains the original top-down playstyle, Amazing Bomberman lets players enjoy online battles and collect various items. It will be available for download on the App Store starting August 5.

2. My Talking Tom+

Talking Tom is one of the most popular mobile games of all time. If you haven’t played the game yet, it lets you adopt Tom, explore his world, play mini-games and collect fashion and furniture. While the Plus version offers no extra features, you can play the classic title and skip those annoying ads. It will be available for Arcade users on August 12.

3. Jetpack Joyride 2

Half Brick Studios announced that the sequel to the classic side-scrolling game Jetpack Joyride will be exclusively available for Apple Arcade subscribers on August 19. The sequel will retain the core gameplay while adding new features and introducing a brand new game mode.

4. Love You to Bits+

According to the developer Alike Studio, Love You to Bits is a point-and-click cute sci-fi puzzle game that follows the story of Kosmo. He is a space explorer who travels the universe in search of his girlfriend Nova, who happens to be a robot. Love You to Bits will be available on August 26, so make sure you pre-register for the same.