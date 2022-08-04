scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon

Below, we will be listing all games which will be coming to Apple Arcade in the coming weeks.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 5:54:48 pm
Apple ArcadeHere we list all upcoming games coming to Apple Arcade

If you enjoy playing games and happen to own a Apple device, you must have heard about the Apple Arcade. Launched in September of 2019, the premium gaming subscription service is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple TV. With over 200 games in its catalogue, the service offers both exclusive and original titles. While all games are available on the App Store, Apple Arcade subscription allows people to skip those pesky ads.

Apple recently announced it will be adding four new games to Arcade in the coming days. Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming games sorted by release date.

1. Amazing Bomberman

Developed by Konami, the same studio that introduced us to games like Silent Hill and Metal Gear series, Amazing Bomberman is based on the 1997 classic Bomberman, but with a musical twist. While it retains the original top-down playstyle, Amazing Bomberman lets players enjoy online battles and collect various items. It will be available for download on the App Store starting August 5.

2. My Talking Tom+

Talking Tom is one of the most popular mobile games of all time. If you haven’t played the game yet, it lets you adopt Tom, explore his world, play mini-games and collect fashion and furniture. While the Plus version offers no extra features, you can play the classic title and skip those annoying ads. It will be available for Arcade users on August 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

3. Jetpack Joyride 2

Half Brick Studios announced that the sequel to the classic side-scrolling game Jetpack Joyride will be exclusively available for Apple Arcade subscribers on August 19. The sequel will retain the core gameplay while adding new features and introducing a brand new game mode.

4. Love You to Bits+

According to the developer Alike Studio, Love You to Bits is a point-and-click cute sci-fi puzzle game that follows the story of Kosmo. He is a space explorer who travels the universe in search of his girlfriend Nova, who happens to be a robot. Love You to Bits will be available on August 26, so make sure you pre-register for the same.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 05:54:15 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

3

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Explained

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement