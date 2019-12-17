Apple Arcade annual plan now available in India for Rs 999

You can now save a few bucks by subscribing to the annual Apple Arcade plan. You can now save a few bucks by subscribing to the annual Apple Arcade plan.

Apple has added a new Rs 999 yearly subscription for Apple Arcade in India. Before this, Apple Arcade is being offered on a monthly basis and costs Rs 99 a month in India. The annual tier was first spotted by German blog iFun.de.

If you’ve liked Apple Arcade, you can switch to the annual plan which saves you a few bucks. Right now you need to pay Rs 99 a month for the service, which equals to Rs 1,188 annually. But if you subscribe to the annual plan, you end up paying Rs 83.25 a month. The same annual plan in the US costs $49.99 (or approx Rs 3,546).

How to subscribe to the Rs 999 annual plan

If you’ve already subscribed to Apple Arcade and think the annual plan makes more sense, you can switch to the Rs 999 tier instantly. Current Apple Arcade subscribers can switch to a 12-month annual plan by going to the subscription menu in the App Store, then tap your profile icon (top right corner), followed by subscriptions. Now select Apple Arcade then switch to the new annual tier and confirm your purchase.

Also read| With the Arcade, Apple has a different play for the mobile gaming market If you’ve liked Apple Arcade, you can switch to the annual plan which saves you a few bucks. (Screenshot credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a service that lets you play and download the games directly from the App Store so that you don’t have to pay for individual apps. The service offers 100 exclusive games that will be playable on Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and the Apple TV. Users can sync their gameplay so that they can play a game on the iPhone and then pick them where they left off in a game when you switch devices. With the annual plan, Apple Arcade subscribers will get two months of free use and they can share the service with up to five family members. The Apple Arcade has a dedicated section on the App Store.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd