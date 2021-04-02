Apple Arcade adds over 30 new games, now features over 180 titles

Apple Arcade's new games will include titles like NBA 2K, Simon’s Cat: Story Time, Star Trek: Legends and Sudoku, among others. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple Arcade, the tech giant’s gaming subscription service just added a load of new games. The new titles include Fantasian, NBA 2K, The Oregon Trail and World of Demons, among others. The new update to Apple Arcade also classifies the new games into two categories. These will be called ‘Timeless Classics’ and ‘App Store Greats’.

Games under Timeless Classics will include titles like backgammon, solitaire, chess and sudoku. Meanwhile, App Store Greats will include titles like Threes, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, and a remaster of Cut the Rope.

Unlike most arcade games, the new titles on Apple Arcade will not be playable across a number of Apple devices. Instead, they will be available only on Apple iPhones and iPads.With the new update and its over 30 games, Apple Arcade now hosts a total of over 180 games.

What is Apple Arcade and how much does it cost?

Apple Arcade is a premium video game subscription service for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. In India, the service was launched in September 2020 and is now available for Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 for a year. Games on Apple Arcade will also be free of ads and microtransactions. Users even get support for box One and PlayStation 4 controllers.

Apple Arcade’s shift in strategy

Originally launched in 2019, Apple Arcade was meant to be a new alternative destination to premium and exclusive games. However, Apple has had strategy shifts since then and the brand is reportedly still unhappy with the engagement Apple Arcade receives.

As a result, Apple reportedly cancelled several contracts for games that were set to later launch on Arcade. The report by Bloomberg suggested that Apple will instead be shifting focus to games that will keep players coming back.