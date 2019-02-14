Toggle Menu Sections
Apex Legends update adds Valentine’s Day skins, bug fixes

Apex Legends update adds a number of Valentine's Day themed items to its virtual store, improvements in the UI, new skins and more.

Respawn Entertainment, the gaming studio behind Apex Legends has released the first patch for the game across all the platforms it is available on. The patch fixes a few bugs and adds new skins and cosmetic items to the game.

The update adds a number of Valentine’s Day themed items to its virtual store including the Shot Through The Heart skin for Longbow DRM, Live Die Live banner badge and a Love of the Game Pathfinder banner frame. The Valentine’s Day themed items will be available in the game till February 19, after which players won’t be able to purchase these items.

The update also brings improvements in the UI along with fixes for the extended timeout causing the game to crash for players with slower hard drive run rates, stability and performance issues, inventory duplication exploits, grey screen on first connection, friends online/offline status.

Additionally, the developer’s have shortened the duration of Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather clones to remain in the world by 1 second.

In terms of gear, the developer’s have added a new arc star, which will warn players of grenades. They have also fixed a number of bugs with the King’s Canyon map.

For PlayStation 4 players, the developers have updated a couple of skins and cosmetics inside of the PlayStation Plus Play Pack.

Apex Legends, in short, is a free-to-play battle royale game based inside of the Titanfall universe released and distributed by EA Games on Origin. It is currently available on three platforms – Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Apex Legends has been received well – after all, it has already passed 25 million registered players in a matter of one week since its release.

