Apex Legends studio Respawn working on three new Star Wars games

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts are joining forces to create three new Star Wars games in the coming years. The title will be developed by Respawn Entertainment, best known for their works on Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Stig Asmussen and his team are currently working on the next title in the third-person action Star Wars Jedi series. The game director had worked on the previous instalment, and is more commonly known for leading development for God of War 3. The Fallen Order sequel will be joined by two other games to “deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres.” Both studios are unnamed at the time of writing.

Respawn is also developing an all-new first-person shooter set within the intergalactic universe. Peter Hirschmann, who served as an executive producer on the Star Wars Battlefront games will lead development, taking it in a new direction – probably a single-player experience. “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” he said.

This announcement also proves that EA will no longer work towards a third Battlefront title. The second instalment received a ton of backlash upon release, owing to its hefty microtransaction system that facilitated a pay-to-win system. Players who were willing to pay for a special item gained an unfair advantage over others, and the developers were forced to make swift changes to its in-game store and XP accumulation system.

The third game from Respawn is a strategy-based one, developed in partnership with the newly formed studio, Bit Reactor. According to IGN, the studio is composed of Firaxis Games veterans, best-known for their work on the XCOM franchise.

Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn will oversee all three projects as part of this new alliance between EA and Lucasfilm. “We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” he said in the blog post. “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”