Apex Legends players can keep track of what’s coming up: Here’s how

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends is now being much more transparent about the game’s development processes and upcoming patches. The company is now making every issue investigation, community concern, server patch and common player requests available on a Trello board, dubbed Apex Tracker.

To track the Trello board, you can head to https://trello.com/b/ZVrHV38P/apex-tracker. Anyone can follow the board to keep a track of things the company is working on and the updates that will soon come to the game.

The board is divided into a few headings to provide information to users. The headings include quality of life features, bugs that are being addressed, UI updates, networking issues, and all recent and upcoming updates. All of the cards on the board will be updated at least once a week according to the company.

On the board, the company has also explained how players can report bugs and hackers. It also consists of all of the team’s social media and Reddit pages.

“Our goal with the dev tracker is provide players with more visibility into some of the bigger community issues that we’ve seen reported and working on,” an introductory post reads. “Note that this board doesn’t account for ALL the things we’re tracking.” Right now, the board tracks a variety of issues that the team is investigating or dealing with this week, and hints at fixes coming in future patches.

In related news, Apex Legends recently commenced its Season 2 with an update that brought a new patch, a map rework and a new character. The company has also added a limited time solo mode, which pits a player against 59 opponents without any teammates.