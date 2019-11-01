Apex Legends on mobile? EA and Respawn Entertainment working on it

Battle Royale games are all the craze these days, every other mobile gamer you see these days are playing some sort of a battle royale game, whether it be PUBG: Mobile or Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile. Now, EA has announced that it will be releasing a mobile version of its own battle royale game, called Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is currently one of the most popular games available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Respawn Entertainment, the development studio behind the game announced during EA’s earnings report, that both the companies are currently in the midst of bringing the game to China and to mobile. However, they haven’t revealed a time frame as to when these developments will take place.

During EA’s Q2 2020 earnings call it was stated that Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for them and that they have significantly expanded the team working on the game.

According to the last data provided by the company, Apex Legends has garnered over 70 million players globally.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game set in the Titanfall universe. It is quite similar to PUBG and Fortnite. Just like all battle royale games, you jump on to a battlefield with over 100 players and have to survive till the end to be declared a winner.

Apex Legends on PC has a download size of 12GB. Minimum requirements according to Origin are – Intel Core i3-6300 processor or AMD FX-4350 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GT 640 GPU or AMD Radeon HD 7700 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 30GB of internal storage, Windows 7 64-bit.