Apex Legends set to launch on Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2021

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that Apex Legends, the battle royale game is making its way to Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2021.

“Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button. We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimisations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go,” Chad Grenier, game director for Apex Legends said in the official announcement.

He also confirmed that the version will support cross-platform play and include “latest seasonal content” along with “full feature parity with the other versions of the game”.

Grenier also shared that Switch players will get 30 free levels for their season eight battle pass. The latest season has been released just before the major announcement. Switch players will earn double XP for the first two weeks after the game’s launch.

We’re proud to announce that Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2021. ❗️: https://t.co/V19mWq3zF1 pic.twitter.com/EA3jCDMayf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

The price of Apex Legends on the new platform has not been announced yet. Recently, the multiplayer game Among Us also launched on Nintendo Switch for $5 or Rs 370 approximately. The handheld console’s popularity has also led to more titles being introduced to the platform. Recently, the Tokyo-based company reported an operating profit of 229.7 billion yen ($2.2 billion) and expects it to go up in 2021.

Apex Legends was launched two years ago for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game competes with the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and others. In November 2020, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the mobile version of the game is in works already and its development is expected to finish this year followed by its release. The mobile launch was expected to be sooner, but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.