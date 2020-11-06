Apex Legends Mobile to release by end of 2022, confirms EA

Apart from Apex Legends, EA will also be releasing six new soccer games for mobile over the next two years. (Representational Image)

Apex Legends is Electronic Arts’ take at the popular battle royale genre of gaming and a rather successful one. The game is currently available on Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is yet to make its debut on mobile platforms. EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson during the company’s quarter two financial results announced that the company is currently developing Apex Legends Mobile which it will finish by early 2021, and release the game later in the year.

Wilson during the results call announced that the mobile version of the game will be released in the 2022 fiscal year, which will begin April 1, 2021. The company has confirmed that the mobile version of the game will launch by October 2021, if everything goes according to the plan, but if it faces more hurdles, the game release might take much longer, at most by the end of September 2022.

Back in 2019, EA confirmed that it was developing Apex Legends: Mobile, which would be released by the end of 2020. However, the development process was very slow and had to face a lot of hurdles due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

During the results, Wilson also announced that the company by the end of 2021 will definitely be launching Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch players.

Apex Legends made over $500 million in this year from it being available on PC, Xbox One and PS4. With its mobile and Nintendo Switch launches, the game could start making over $1 billion every year in net revenue, according to the company.

Apart from Apex Legends, EA will also be releasing six new soccer games for mobile over the next two years, which will help the company grow its year-on-year revenue from mobile.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd