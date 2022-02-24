scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Apex Legends Mobile to launch in select regions next week

Apex Legends Mobile launches in 10 countries next week with pre-registrations now open on google PlayStore and App Store - India not included.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 24, 2022 12:55:03 pm
Apex Legends Mobile to launch in select regions next week.

Respawn Entertainment has announced that their futuristic first-person battle royale title, Apex Legends will be heading to mobile devices next week. The game first debuted last year as part of a closed beta, and will be receiving a limited regional launch as a free download.

10 countries have been selected for the initial launch phase, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. The studio has not provided an exact date, but have stated that the game will become available to download on both Android and iOS platforms.

Once the Limited Regional Launch commences, players will be required to head over to their respective app stores and perform an initial sign up. As for the characters, players can pick between Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Essentially, the early roster in Apex Legends.

Six top FPS games to play across PC and console

Pre-registrations are now open on both Google Play Store and the App Store, with further news on the global launch coming soon. “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch,” reads the blog post. “We’re still actively testing the app around the world and we can’t wait for more players to join the fun at launch!”

Apex Legends Mobile is built specifically for smartphones, and therefore, does not support cross-play with the console or PC versions. It is worth noting that the game is technically still in the development phase and is being optimised to run on a variety of devices. “- devices not supported during the limited region test are iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM and Android devices with less than 3GB RAM,” it reads.

However, the following Android brands with 2GB RAM will be supported – Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

