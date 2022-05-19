Apex Legends Mobile now most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries: Report

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts launched Apex legends Mobile for Android and iOS smartphones after months of testing earlier this week on May 17. SInce the launch, the battle royale shooting game has amassed a large number of downloads. As per a new report, the title is now the most downloaded iPhone game in 60 countries.

As per PocketGamer, the title is the most downloaded game on iPhones in 60 countries including India, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US. The game is also reportedly in the top ten most downloaded games on iPhones in 89 countries.

The statistics are no surprise. On PCs and consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most popular games in the fps battle royale genre. Further, the game had been in its testing phase for months ahead of release, building good hype and also getting many players on both Android and iOS to pre-register for the game, offering rewards to those who do.

Apex Legends Mobile is a shooting game that brings in multiple characters or ‘Legends’ who are basically player avatars with special powers and abilities. While the game offers many game modes, the goal is largely the same, to strategise with your teammates, kill the enemy and remain the last one standing while using a combination of your weapons and your abilities.

If you still haven’t downloaded Apex Legends but want to give the game a try, you can download it from the Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store on iOS. Here’s how you can do that. Note that you will not get the pre-registering rewards if you download and install the game now as the period to pre-register has elapsed.