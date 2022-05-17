Apex Legends Mobile launched on Android, iOS: How to install, system requirements and more

Apex Legends–the popular PC-based battle royale shooting game– is now available to play in a brand new avatar on Android and iOS smartphones. Apex Legends Mobile had been in beta testing for months. Starting today, players will be finally able to play the game on their mobile phones. Those who pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile on Android and iOS will also get exclusive in-game rewards. These include the Bloodhound banner frame, the Bloodhound banner pose, the Founder’s badge, an R99 Epic skin and more.

System requirements and how to get Apex Legends Mobile

On Android, players can simply go to the Google Play Store and search for Apex Legends Mobile to find the game. Note that there is just one official game and it is offered by EA (Electronic Arts), so beware of any fakes.

Apex Legends Mobile only supports phones with at least 2GB RAM, 4GB storage and a chipset equivalent or higher than the Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420.

Similarly, on iOS, you can find Apex Legends Mobile on the App Store. The game will be available to phones running iOS 11 and above with the Apple A9 chipset and above.

Apex Legends Mobile: What’s new?

The game gets a new mobile-exclusive Legend named Fade, who possesses unique abilities like the other characters in the game. A new Slipstream passive ability gives Fade a speed boost at the end of a slide, while the tactical ability Flashback allows him to teleport to a previous location. Fade’s ultimate ability is Phase Chamber, which allows the character to throw an explosive core that renders everyone caught in the radius temporarily unable to deal or receive damage. Note that Fade unlocks at Tier 25.

The game also has a new Overflow map in Arena mode, as well as new weapons like the heatshield, 30-30 marksman rifle and 4x-10x thermal imaging optic scope. Other elements like team-fill (auto-filling a new player in-game in team Deathmatch mode) are also present.

Apex Legends will follow a season system for its battle pass, similar to how Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty: Mobile have an in-game battle pass to reward players who complete daily missions with additional perks like skins and emotes.