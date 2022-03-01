Apex Legends Mobile launch delayed due to ‘current world events’

Respawn Entertainment has delayed the regional launch of its futuristic first-person battle-royale title, Apex Legends Mobile. The game was initially set to launch on February 28, but will now see a week-late release on March 7, 2022.

On their official blog, the studio confirmed the reason for the delay, saying, “Due to current world events, we made the decision to shift the limited regional launch of Apex Legends Mobile. Our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7 Pacific Standard Time.”

Starting March 7, ten countries will be able to download and play Apex Legends Mobile on both Android and iOS platforms. The lineup includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. Once the game launches, players will be asked to head over to their respective app stores and perform an initial sign up.

For the limited regional release, Respawn is only making the early roster available to play, which includes Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Pre-registrations are now open, with news on global launch to come later.

“We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch,” reads the blog post. “We’re still actively testing the app around the world and we can’t wait for more players to join the fun at launch!”

Apex Legends Mobile has been built completely from the ground-up for smartphones and therefore, does not offer cross-platform functionality with PC and consoles. The game is still in an ongoing development phase and has been optimised for iOS devices with less than 2GB RAM and Androids with less than 3GBs of memory.