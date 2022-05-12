scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Apex Legends Mobile is coming to Android, iOS on May 17

Interested players can go pre-register themselves for the game ahead of the launch to get some rewards.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 12, 2022 1:42:48 pm
apex legends mobile, apex legends, apex legends news,In an earlier released trailer, Apex Legends Mobile showed how the game was adapted to mobile devices. Check it out below. (Image Source: Apex Legends)

Apex Legends, one of the most popular battle royale shooting titles has had a mobile version on the cards for quite some time now. Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment first announced the game coming to mobile devices back in 2019. Now, we finally have a launch date for the same – May 17, 2022.

The game will be coming to the Android and iOS mobile platforms on May 17 this year and will then be available for all users to download. The game has been in beta for a while now and beta testers have reportedly said that the experience of Apex Legends Mobile is close to that on PCs and consoles.

In an earlier released trailer, Apex Legends Mobile showed how the game was adapted to mobile devices, with features like touch-based controls. Check it out below

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The game will be free to play just like the original game, but unlike the PC and console versions which are currently running on Season 13, the mobile version will begin its own Season system starting with Season 1 next week. Further, the mobile version of the game will also have a number of new features including new game modes and social tie-ins.

Best of Express Premium

I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidityPremium
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity
More Premium Stories >>

Apex Legends Mobile is also offering pre-registration awards to players who register themselves ahead of launch. Interestingly, these awards will depend on how many people get themselves pre-registered on the game. Users can preregister on Android by heading to the Play Store and searching for Apex Legends and hitting the ‘Register’ button on the app page.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement