Apex Legends from EA Games crosses 10 million downloads within 72 hours

Apex Legends is a new free-to-play battle royale game set in the Titanfall universe developed by Respawn and released globally by EA Games. The developer has announced that its new game has been downloaded by over 10 million players globally within 72 hours.

They also said the game as of now has over one million concurrent players. Comparatively, Fortnite, a similar free-to-play battle royale game took two weeks to reach 10 million downloads.

Apex Legends is currently available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Apex Legends on PC has a download size of 12GB. Minimum requirements according to Origin are – Intel Core i3-6300 processor or AMD FX-4350 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GT 640 GPU or AMD Radeon HD 7700 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 30GB of internal storage, Windows 7 64-bit.

Remember, these are just the minimum requirements and the game will run better on devices with better specifications.

To download the game, PC users will have to install EA’s Origin platform on their PCs. After they have downloaded the platform, they are required to make an Origin account, which requires them to input in a bit of personal information like Name, DOB, Email address and more.

After they have created and verified their Origin account, they can search the game store for Apex Legends and add it to their library.