scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news

Apex Legends developer Respawn looking to develop new game from scratch

The new title could be a fresh new project that is not connected in any way to the Apex Legends or Titanfall series.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 25, 2021 1:34:41 pm
Apex Legends, Respawn entertainmentCheck out all we know about the new game so far. (Representational, File)

Respawn Entertainment, the development studio behind popular games like Apex Legends and Titanfall has revealed that it is currently developing a brand new title that is as of now, in the early stages.

Steven Kah Hien Wong, programmer at Respawn Entertainment had tweeted out a new job advertisement for a software engineer for a “brand new IP” that likely points a finger at a new game title.  The tweet was first spotted by Techradar. Further, Studio Head Vince Zampella added on with a retweet citing the role was for a new “super exciting” project.

Check out the tweets below.

The new game is still in the early stages of development. While Zampella is inviting early applicants to the project, Wong has stated that the development team currently consists of only five people with the new hiring being the sixth member in the team.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Titanfall 3 not expected

`The new game is set to be a completely new project. Hence, it is unlikely that it will be a new Star Wars game or a third Titanfall instalment. The studio, however, will have a lot to work on with the new game, in addition to the ninth season of Apex Legends, which is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the first beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile will begin later this month. The title will be looking forward to expanding to more regions and bring in more players in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x