Angry Birds is back on Android and iOS, now with no in-app purchases

The original Angry Birds game by Rovio, which became one of the most popular games in the early 2010s for both iOS and Android is now making a comeback to both platforms. The classic 2D game, where players must use various angry birds and swing them at the complex structures of the cute but menacing green pigs, is also coming back with no in-app purchases this time.

The game is now called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and hits the Apple Store and Google Play Store almost 10 years after the original game was first made available. Since, Angry Birds has had multiple spin off games, often with their own themes and gameplay styles, like Angry Birds Space, where players must rely on orbital pull instead of well, gravity.

The new game is based on the Unity Engine and is a close recreation of the original, which was taken down from iOS and Android stores in August 2019 for “testing purposes.”

In a blog post, Rovio said that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds creates “a more sustainable platform for the game to be offered on newer devices, while preserving the authentic 2012 Angry Birds experience.” It is available for Android 6.0 and above and iOS 13 and above.

The new game isn’t however, free like the original Angry Birds was. It now comes with a one-time fee of Rs 85. However, the fee eliminates all ads and in-app purchases that were found on the original game. With no in-app purchases, players who purchase the new game can enjoy all power ups like ‘Mighty Eagle’ which previously required them to shell out real-life money.