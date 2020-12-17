Among Us launched on Nintendo Switch, supports cross-platform gaming

Among Us has suddenly become one of the most popular globe across the world. Here's everything you need to know about the game. (Image: Inner Sloth)

Among Us, one of the most unique and popular games in 2020 is now available on Nintendo Switch. The engaging multiplayer game will also support cross-platform play on Nintendo Switch. It is currently available for five dollars on Nintendo’s online store which translates to Rs 370 approximately. The game was developed and published by Innersloth in 2018 but it managed to bag Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards two years later after gaining popularity during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The availability announcement was made at Nintendo’s latest Direct Indie World Showcase and later via official Twitter handles of Among Us and Nintendo America. In addition to that, Among us will also get a new fourth map next year called the ‘Airship’. The new map will include new tasks, ladders and will give users a choice of what room they want to start in. Also, the developers will include more skins in the game.

For now, the game is available in three languages including English, Korean and Japanese. Nintendo users will be able to play the game via local multiplayer sessions and online as well with a 10-player limit. The game will take 421MB of size on the console and it will support all three modes (TV, tablet and handheld).

Among Us’ downloads increased exponentially during the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus especially after popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers started playing the game. In the App Annie report of 2020, it was among the surprise entry in the most downloaded apps of the year. Also, it was seventh on the list of games in terms of consumer spends.

