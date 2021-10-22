Among Us to be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass on December 14

Among Us’, a popular social deduction game, will be available for Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass and will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

The company announced the arrival of the game on Xbox and PlayStation via a post on its official handle. This announcement was first made months after Sony confirmed the arrival of the game to its PlayStation consoles.

📢 XBOX & PLAYSTATION – DEC 14, 2021 📢 Among Us is dropping on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PS4 & PS5! gather your crew – we’ve got Impostors to eject ⭐️ more info: https://t.co/bnvHu65Pjp pic.twitter.com/ATDUtLJZPu — Among Us 🦴 (@AmongUsGame) October 21, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The game now supports crossplay and online multiplayer modes across the supported consoles, in addition to mobiles and PC. One of the only differences of the console versions of the game will be that PlayStation players will get access to exclusive Ratchet and Clank-themed cosmetics.

The addition of skin and hat will make your character look like Ratchet and a pet that looks like Clank.

Among Us was an immensely popular game during the early stages of the pandemic. Additionally, the game became the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, as per data released by Apptopia, which was first report by The Verge.

The game has been steadily getting various improvements over the past year. Innersloth has revealed that it is planning to add a hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, and a fifth map to the game.

Physical editions of the game is set to arrive in Europe on December 14, with a US release due in January, as per a report by The Verge.