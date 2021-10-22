scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 22, 2021
MUST READ

Among Us to be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass on December 14

Among Us will be launching for Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 22, 2021 3:08:23 pm
Among Us, Among Us PlayStation, Among Us Xbox, Among Us consoles, Among Us new improvements, PS5 news, Xbox newsAmong Us will now support crossplay and online multiplayer modes across the supported consoles, in addition to mobiles and PC (Image source: Among Us)

Among Us’, a popular social deduction game, will be available for Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. The game will also launch on Xbox Game Pass and will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

The company announced the arrival of the game on Xbox and PlayStation via a post on its official handle. This announcement was first made months after Sony confirmed the arrival of the game to its PlayStation consoles.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The game now supports crossplay and online multiplayer modes across the supported consoles, in addition to mobiles and PC. One of the only differences of the console versions of the game will be that PlayStation players will get access to exclusive Ratchet and Clank-themed cosmetics.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The addition of skin and hat will make your character look like Ratchet and a pet that looks like Clank.

Must Read |Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League new trailers revealed at DC FanDome

Among Us was an immensely popular game during the early stages of the pandemic. Additionally, the game became the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, as per data released by Apptopia, which was first report by The Verge.

The game has been steadily getting various improvements over the past year. Innersloth has revealed that it is planning to add a hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, and a fifth map to the game.

Physical editions of the game is set to arrive in Europe on December 14, with a US release due in January, as per a report by The Verge.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement