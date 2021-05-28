Among Us is free to download on the Epic Games Store

Among Us, one of the most popular multiplayer games of 2020, is now available for free on the Epic Games Store. The game gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Users will be able to download it for free until June 3.

It is important to note that while you do not have to pay to get your hands on the game, you will need to have an account on the Epic Games Store.

When in the game you will be able to play online with your friends in the game’s newer Airship map. It is not important for other users to play the game on PC to join you as the game supports cross-platform multiplayer option. This means gamers playing the game on the Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch versions can play together. The PS4 and PS5 versions of the game is said to launch soon and will also support crossplay.

This new offer is part of Epic Games’ Mega Sale that’s happening until June 17, where the company will be offering a new game free each week. NBA 2K21 was the previous free game during the sale event.

Among Us: Gameplay, key features

Among Us is a multiplayer game where 10 players get dropped into an alien spaceship, sky headquarters or planet base. But one player is designated as an imposter and the job of the crewmates is to find the imposter. By the way, imposters can kill other players in the game. This is an online multiplayer social deduction game, and was actually launched back in 2018. The game currently has over 90 million downloads across multiple platforms.