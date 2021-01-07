This Indian company wants to democratize gaming with EvoFox GameBox

Now, with new consoles from Sony and Microsoft dominating all the conversation, there is a clear push from these companies to get deeper into Asia. However, while India may be seen as an emerging market for PC and console gaming, the fact remains that not many people can actually afford either a gaming laptop or a console due to the high price tag. But one Indian company wants to democratize the gaming market but with a different perspective. Amkette, a Delhi-based accessories company, has launched a 4K-ready EvoFox GameBox that brings hundreds of popular games to your smart TV.

Although many streaming devices can be used to play casual games, the EvoBox GameBox is slightly different. The company pitches the EvoFox GameBox as a gaming machine, even though the box runs on Android. The device comes with 20 popular Android games and more than 100 retro games pre-installed with the option for users to download more games. The box also supports third-party app store.

Amkette claims that since the EvoBox GameBox has superior hardware inside, it is well-tuned to run popular games like Asphalt 8 and Beach Buggy without any glitch. Under the hood, it is powered by an Amlogic S905X3 – quad-core Cortex A55 processor paired with a Mali G31 3D GPU. It also comes with 4GB DDR3 RAM and 32GB eMMC built-in storage which can be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 9 with access to the Android TV Play Store. The company claims the device will receive OTA updates, plus the GameBox also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and supports Bluetooth 5.0. If that is not enough, the box also lets you connect a webcam to it and use the EvoBox GameBox to attend a video call.

The box is capable of delivering a 4K output.

Unlike similar offerings from Xiaomi and Amazon, Amkette says the EvoBox GameBox is designed to be a gaming device first and streaming product second. The box comes with Amkette’s Evo Fox Elite Pro Wireless Gamepad with the analog stick placement and the D-pad. Plus, it also comes with a voice-enabled air remote that can also be as a mouse.

The Amkette 4K EvoFox GameBox is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Amkette’s own website. For the first week starting today, the device will cost only Rs 8,999.