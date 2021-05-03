Amid rumours of ‘pro’ model, Nintendo reportedly plans to produce 30 million Switch consoles this fiscal year

Sales of its Switch and Switch Lite continues to grow, despite the arrival of next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Nintendo apparently plans to increase the production of its smash-hit Switch console amid increasing rumours of a high-end model, which is said to launch this fall. On Monday, Nikkei Asia reported that the Japanese gaming giant plans to increase Switch production to 30 million units this fiscal year which ends March 31st, 2022. It cited “people with direct knowledge of the matter” as sources. If the reported number is correct, it would represent a year-over-year production increase. This is up roughly 5 million from the previous 25 million production order in FY2021.

According to the publication, the ramp-up in production is due to the surge in demand for Switch console during the ongoing global pandemic. Since the Switch is a hybrid console, the consumer interest in this video game console is high, which first debuted in 2017.

The Switch continues to sell extremely in the market, despite being its fifth year in the market. Over the past few months, Nintendo released some high-profile games such as “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” which helped increase sales of Switch and Switch Lite, a version designed for handheld play. What’s surprising is that the release of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has not impacted Switch’s market share in the US, Nintendo’s by far the biggest market in terms of revenue. The Switch has sold roughly 80 million units worldwide as of 2020.

Nintendo mostly targets the developed markets for its game consoles and games, though in recent years the company has increased its focus on China. In fact, the Switch is China’s best-selling game console with 1 million units shipped since it launched the device in late 2019.

Per Bloomberg, Nintendo is working on a super-charged version of the Switch console with improved computing power and 4K graphics. The new Switch model is likely to include a 7-inch OLED screen from Samsung. Nintendo reportedly plans to launch the device during the crucial holiday season.