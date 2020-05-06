Amazon Prime members in India get free access to some interesting mobile games

Amazon will refresh the selection of games on a regular basis and add new freebies every month, the company stated. (Image: Amazon) Amazon will refresh the selection of games on a regular basis and add new freebies every month, the company stated. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon India already offers an array of benefits to its Prime members. Today, the company has added another beneficial benefit to the prime membership — mobile gaming content. This includes access to free in-game content like collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments.

For now, Amazon is providing Prime members with the benefits of select mobile games. These include a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, item chest and hero skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

Amazon will refresh the selection of games on a regular basis and add new freebies every month, the company stated. The company further noted that it will soon bring Prime benefits for other popular games like Ludo King. However, it did not state a timeline, as to when thee rewards will be made available.

To avail the benefits, Prime members can head to Prime gaming benefits homepage. It will showcase all the available and upcoming mobile game content there. Users are required to log in with their Amazon credentials inside the game to avail the benefits.

Other benefits of Amazon Prime membership include unlimited free shipping, access to Prime Video, access to Prime Music, access to Prime Reading, exclusive product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more.

Amazon Prime membership is currently available in two tiers: Rs 129 per month and at Rs 999 per year.

“With the launch of Prime gaming, we continue to make Amazon Prime more valuable for members in India. We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content FREE to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes,” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

