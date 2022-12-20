Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India: FIFA 23, CoD MW 2, and GTA: V in-game content for free

Amazon India has silently launched Prime Gaming in India, which gives access to the latest and trending video games for Amazon Prime subscribers in India. Prime subscribers can now access these games on the official website, and can download games on their Windows PC for free.

As a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming service launch, the company is offering free games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, The Amazing American Circus, Doors: Paradox and more via the Amazon Games app, which is currently available for the Windows platform.

When it comes to modern AAA titles, Amazon is only offering in-game content for titles like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, Destiny 2, FIFA 2023, Rogue Company, and more.

All the games that you claim on Amazon Prime Gaming will be yours to keep forever. Similarly, to claim some games and bonuses, you have to log in to third-party games stores such as Epic Games Store, Bungie, Activision, or Rockstar Games.

Do note that, to make use of these in-game content such as the showdown bundle on Call of Duty, zero chill ultimate team pack in Madden 3, and prime gaming pack on FIFA 23, you need to have these games separately purchased, and these in-game content from the Prime Gaming will unlock special weapons, features, or new capabilities.

Prime Gaming seems to have in-game content for almost all the trending AAA titles like GTA: V online, Red dead online, PUBG, Deathloop, Battlefield 2042, and more.

Amazon Prime Gaming price in India

Amazon Prime gaming is part of the Prime subscription. If you are already a Prime subscriber, you can access Prime Gaming for free in India. For the rest, one can buy Amazon Prime’s monthly subscription for Rs 179, quarterly subscription for Rs 459, and annual subscription for Rs 1,499, which includes free shipping, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime Music services.